'The Empire' Being Compared To The Game Of Thrones Is Really Something, Isn't It?

The all new period drama ‘The Empire’ starring Kunal Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Dino Morea and Drashti Dhami has finally dropped and has been receiving its fair share of positive and negative reviews.The show is a sincere attempt at revisiting India’s history, beautifully portrayed by aesthetically designed costumes and intricately crafted sets that leaves the viewers in awe.

Now, there are some people who are saying that the show blatantly copies the concept of Hollywood’s Game Of Thrones. Reacting to these claims the director said that he does not accept these claims as GOT is a huge scale show with a massive budget which is not even half of what is used for making The Empire. Moreover, The Game Of Thrones has everything from dragons and zombies while this show is sincerely created for a sole purpose to explore a new genre in the Indian OTT space.

While everyone knows that when you create a period drama, you’re ought to be compared to something, the director also considers himself lucky and grateful that his show is being compared to something as big as The Game Of Thrones, saying that he might have done something right. Well, we know that this period saga is no Game of Thrones but it really does stick to its guns, doesn’t it? What are your thoughts about the show?