The Empire Review: Strong performance, lacks in execution

The Empire is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, starring Kunal Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Dino Morea, Drasti Dhami and others in pivotal roles. The series has 8 episodes that run for 40 minutes.





The series is based on Alex Rutherford’s Empire of the Moghul – Raiders of the Northern that shows 14-year old Babur who faces the most dangerous enemy of the enemy Shaibani Khan (Dino Morea).





The series shows mostly Babur's journey of becoming a ruler, a leader. His inner conflict of doubting himself and finding his strength. Somewhere I felt that the series is too long. After Shaibani Khan, Babur didn't stop and his enemies start growing and the episodes keep going longer. The song and dance seem a little off the track in the web show.





When you are watching a historical period drama, you have to accept that there will be some Bollywood tadka. Performance wise Shabana Azmi who played Naanijaan aka Esan Dawlat showed her power and aura but sometimes it felt over the line. Dino Morea played a villain's character who talks in third person and with the God like look he gave his best. He fell for him once again. Drasti as Khanzada was not up to the mark. The anger couldn't be seen. Kunal had the hardest job as Babur. He had to show a kind, generous but also ruthless and powerful leader's characteristics. And he did a great job.





Overall, it's good for a one-time watch. A different genre has been explored on OTT. The execution could have been better and the VFX is too poor.