If ENHYPEN Sunghoon wasn't a K-Pop idol he would definitely be a figure skater. The idol revealed that he looks up to Olympic figure skater Kim Yuna, also known as the "Ice Queen". She is one of the greatest figure skaters of all time. Luckily, Sunghoon was able to meet her more than once!





First, he got the chance to meet Kim Yuna back in 2018, when he received a figure skating scholarship from KB Financial Group. He then revealed that he was a "flower kid" in one of her events. Flower kids collect flowers, toys, and gifts that the crowd toss onto the ice floor. He also saw her performance in person and said "I still remember one of Kim Yuna's programs, 'Homage To Korea,' and how amazing it was. I love the way she used the traditional Korean song 'Arirang' for it." Sunghoon definitely lived a fanboy's dream!