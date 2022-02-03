ENHYPEN's Sunghoon undergoes surgery for Rhinitis and Jungwon to host this week's Music Bank on his behalf

The ENHYPEN member Sunghoon recently got surgery for rhinitis, thus he won't be able to host this week's Music Bank episode along with Jang Wonyoung. But instead of him, fellow member Jungwon will be the special MC.





His agency 'BELIFT LAB' shared on Weverse that Sunghoon was feeling uneasy while singing and doing other daily activities, therefore he underwent surgery. He took a break, as rest was recommended by medical experts for quick recovery. The company shared that they place the artist's health as their top priority, and will do their best to help Sunghoon recover.





Wishing a speedy recovery to Sunghoon.