Enjoy Onam with these blockbuster movies/series on Netflix, Amazon Prime

Onam is a very beautiful festival of colours, and it demands some good food and definitely good movies. As we are not supposed to go to places due to the Covid situations, enjoy this Onam at your own homes with your loved ones. Here are a few movies or series options that you can try.





Kuruthi

Kuruthi is a crime thriller streaming on Amazon Prime, starring Prithviraj, Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, and Srindaa. Enjoy a thrilling night.





Home

Recently released movie on Amazon Prime, Home is a perfect choice to watch on Onam with your family members. Because this film is based on a family drama where an old man doesn't know how to use technology or even a smartphone. Starring Indrans, Manju Pillai, Sreenath Bhasi, Naslen K. Gafoor, and Kainakari Thankaraj.





Navarasa

Navarasa is an anthology series of 9 short films depicting 9 emotions featuring Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Revathi, Prakash Raj, and others. The series is arranged and produced by Mani Ratnam and currently streaming on Netflix.





Ittymani Made in China

Onam is the biggest festival in Kerala, and what can be better than enjoying it with Mohanlal's film? Watch Ittymani Made in China on Amazon Prime Video.