ENN CLOSET ALOE AND CUCUMBER FACE SCRUB DID NOT WORK FOR ME

PHYSICAL SCRUBS I purchased it really with very very high hopes much before last year lockdown. It is aloe and cucumber scrub from @ennscloset I was looking actually for this from a long time and when I got to know that this brand has this ,I immediately placed my order. This is again an indian skincare brand which I was fascinated towards but no more now. This scrub meant for soothing and calming the skin and in a gel form ,it was a boon for oily skin beauties. The granules were not harsh at all and tou can scrub it all way to 10 minutes and get a cleansed skin. BUT BUT I went all nuts when it burnt my face like hell. I dont know why but it actaully burnt. I very well know as this is all natural products so they must be consumed in a short period of time but than I first used it within 6 months. And the burning sensation was like hell. I immediately removed it and applied aloe vera to calm my face . No it was not expired. I tried it 3 times and same thing happened. I'm an advanced skincare user and my skin has the capability to adapt to new products too. But this just did not work for me. I really loved their clay masks but this scrub was not meant for me. Have you ever faced any issue as such? Please all out here ,recommend me a soothing aloe cucumber face scrub as I like physical exfolaition once in a while apart from chemical exfoliation.