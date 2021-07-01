Enns closet spy c foaming face wash

LARA scores a HUNDRED and I score a SPY C Ft. @ennscloset Spy C Foaming Face Wash It is a vitamin C enriched face wash . Rich in antioxidants. Definitely wear a sunscreen after the skincare in daytime. It smells exactly citrusy as orange peel. Enriched with grapefruit extracts and tea tree essential oil No it doesn't dries out my skin Its a HIT from my side It definitely helped in delaying the formation of sebum on my skin as I have oily skin nowadays. It effectively helped my acne not to burst out and kept them under my skin it leaves my skin super clean, non drying, bright, glowy, radiant and tight. Just found out that it's a bit pricey for a face wash 175 ml for INR 740