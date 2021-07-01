Ennscloset Facial Mist review

Another facial mist by @ennscloset .... It's a Eucalyptus and Tea Tree facial mist . Finally milled it sprays a good amount on my face. I love it using as a toner as it has tea tree in it . It lasted me 2 months. The packaging is a blue plastic bottle . The name Recovery is apt for this mist as to say you I used it rigorously for 2 months morning and evening and I did not get a single pimple on my face . Obviously there are other products too that helped but its tea tree helped me out more. It has a strong tea tree fragrance which vanishes after a minute or two when I apply other step on my face. Reduces excess oil formation and targets acne very well ,calms and soothes the skin to a good extent. Good recommended for oily acne prone skin and yes it's a repurchase too. What's your favourite facial mist?