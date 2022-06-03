This Environment Day Take a Look at the Bollywood Stars doing their bit for the environment

Some celebrities have been strong advocates of environmental awareness and preservation, spreading awareness of ways you can contribute to bringing about a change in the world. After decades of resource exploration and exhaustion, celebrities have launched campaigns and initiatives to give back to nature. On World Environment Day, we look at people who have worked as eco-warriors to make a difference.





Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza, India's UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, actively promotes conscious environmentalism. She has not only taken up the cause on a global scale, but she has also actively spread awareness about small ways you can help make a difference.





Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt founded the Coexist initiative to help people understand the interdependence of nature and life. She has consistently held animal adoption campaigns, actively advocated for the preservation of flora and fauna, and disseminated vital information about the oceans and how industrialization has impacted life under water.





Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is the Global Ambassador for UNICEF and has advocated for a variety of social causes since her appointment. The actor is known for taking on initiatives that help to improve the environment for future generations.





John Abraham

John Abraham is an animal lover who has frequently spoken about animal adoption. He has urged people not to purchase pets because it encourages breeders to cross-breed in subpar conditions.





Ajay Devgan

Ajay Devgn has been quietly supporting several environmental causes. He assisted in the establishment of a solar power plant in Gujarat's Patan district, and he has hinted at launching a similar project in Rajasthan as well. He is a strong proponent of using renewable energy to generate electricity.