Erica Fernandes unfolds on being body-shamed by the south film industry

Erica Fernandes is a popular face among the Hindi television. She has acted in a few south films like Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu, Ninnindale, Virattu, Galipatam, Dega, Buguri and Vizhithiru. It has become very common for an actress in India to come out and speak on being body-shamed because they don't have a body of a typical 'Heroine'. Actress like Rakul Preet Singh, Anushka Shetty, Nithya Menen, Sameera Reddy, Khushbu Sundar and others have spoken about being body-shamed in the industry. Erica had unfolded her story on being body-shamed too.

She said that few years ago, Erica was asked to put on a lot of pad as the industry expected a voluptuous women. This would make anyone feel disrespected and so Erica felt the same. Actress are always targeted for what they wear and their weight which is discourteous.

Erica said, "I was thin-shamed a lot and I was very skinny compared to whatever they expected me to or a South actress needed to be at that point, so they wanted voluptuous women so they used to stuff me. I used to wear a lot of padding and I used to feel very-very bad because it's uncomfortable like you're not accepting the person the way they are. They used to put padding everywhere. I had thigh pads and everywhere it used to be. I used to feel disrespected, it used to be like that but I'm glad that is that's not the case anymore and people have moved on from that. Things are different right now which is very good."





