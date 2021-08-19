Eternals Final trailer: Are you ready for this?

After Thanos wiped half a population and Iron Man bringing everyone back, the Eternals arrive to save the universe from the unnecessary energies and creatures. The final trailer is here. Eternals will be releasing in theatres on November 5. Are you ready for this? Are you excited? The trailer builds up the suspense and also gives a little bit of a laugh mentioning the sarcasm level of the movie.





I cannot wait for this one to release, a completely unknown part for me, and I am too excited to watch it in cinema halls. What are your thoughts?