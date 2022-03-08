Even in 2022 actress are not treated equally as an actor, where is gender equality?

This has always been an ongoing debate but till date there are many women who are facing this in the film industry. Many actress have voiced their opinions on this. Recently even Sonali Bendre had opened up on the so called 'gender equality' in Bollywood. The actress is one of the judges in Dance India Dance L'il Masters. Along with her we'll see Remo D'Souza and Mouni Roy. In a recent interview, the actor was questioned on the inequality faced by women in Bollywood. She said that gender equality is everywhere so is it in Bollywood. She said, "My parents empowered me, we are three girls in our house and we were never treated any different from boys. So, I think in that sense, it started for me a while back. And I feel that's what each one of us can do for the community around us." Gender equality is just not there in the pay-gap but also in the depth of the role. The actress added that, she has seen a lot of change in the industry but still more it yet to come. She said, "We have barely come very far. It's not too much. All that's happening, I feel that the conversation has just started. We see a change because the conversation has just started. But we still have a long way to go."

What are your thoughts on this?