Even skin tone is now a click away!

Wishful Get Even – Rose Oil is my go-to product when my skin needs some TLC. Get Even Rose Facial Oil is a blend of 15 exceptional oils chosen for their potent, skin-enhancing benefits. I have been using this face oil since few months now and can say that my skin feels smoother and much more even than it used to.





Key Ingredients in Get Even Rose Oil:

- Damascus Rose Oil: Soothes skin, visibly clarifies complexion, and effectively locks in moisture.

- Carrot Seed Oil: Moisturizes and visibly tightens skin while evening out the look of texture and tone.

- Rosehip Oil: Visibly evens skin tone and reduces the appearance of dark spots and fine lines.

Would recommend you to incorporate this product in your daily skincare routine to see best results!