Ever heard of no-heat waves?

A simple low bun can help you with the heatless waves. Many hairstyles are easy to create, causal such as half-up to half–down and top knot bun but some are bookmarked for special occasions like cocktail parties and date night. Styling your hair always takes time and effort but you are someone who loves to style your tresses every single day then here is a quick hairstyle hack to achieve heatless waves.

Our hairstyle keeps on changing but one thing that remains constant is heat styling tools. But before you think that you cannot style your hair or cannot survive without them. But you can….

Here is a quick hack for you -

As soon as you shampoo your hair and come out of the shower, all you need to do is loosely twist your hair and tie a low bun. Then secure it with a clip. In the meantime, you can do your makeup. Once your hair is dry, untwist them and separate the tendrils with your fingers. This quick hack will you flaunt the heatless waves in no time.