Every cinema lover’s November calendar looks Jam-Packed!

Everyone’s Monday began with a bang when two of the much-awaited sequels Bunty aur Babli 2 & Satyameva Jayate 2 dropped their first trailers respectively! Both the trailers had their fair share of mixed reactions from the audience! However, with cinemas re-opening up in Bollywood’s main hub- Maharashtra, earlier this week fans finally got to treat themselves with films like Bell Bottom, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 rings, No time to die, Venom: Let there be carnage and that was just the beginning! November begins with two of the biggest films of the year finally making their way to the big screen on 5th November with-

Marvel Studio’s Eternals: The star-studded cast combined with the Oscar-winning director- Chloé Zhao has got the fans riled up for a fresh take on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sooryavanshi: Rohit Shetty’s most anticipated film straight out of his Cop-Universe is finally coming on the big screen where Akshay Kumar in and as Sooryavanshi will be seen fighting alongside Ajay Devgan & Ranveer Singh reprising their roles.

19th November-

Bunty aur Babli 2: 16 Years later from its original predecessor the hit crime-jodi returns with Rani Mukherjee reprising her role and Saif Ali Khan replacing Abhishek Bacchan in the film. The film also sees fresh faces Siddhant Chaturvedi & Sharvari Wagh in lead roles with our favorite Pankaj Tripathi assigned to the case, promising a fun ride to the audiences.

Ghostbusters Afterlife: What new does the Ghostbuster film have to offer this time? Ghostbusters with Paul Rudd in it! Fans are quite excited to witness Paul Rudd enter the Ghostbuster universe and see what the horror-comedy franchise has to offer this time!

25th November-

Satyemeva Jayate 2: John Abraham returning to the sequel from 2018’s film has the actor take up not just two but a triple role this time with insane action and dialogues, promising all the ingredients for a masala-packed film!

26th November-

Resident Evil: Welcome to the raccoon city: Set in 1988, the film brings us the origin story of the raccoon city in the latest installment in the horror favorite franchise.

Antim The final truth: Bhai fans can treat themselves with a never-seen-before avatar of Salman Khan right before November ends, with Ayush Sharma going against him in the film! Moreover, Mahesh Manjrekar returns to the director’s chair in Bollywood after his various hits like Vaastav & Vaah: Life ho toh aisi.

Which film are you most excited to witness on the big screen this November?