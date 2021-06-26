Every movie of Kangana Ranaut has failed since 2015 but nobody ever questions her acting, why?

Kangana Ranaut made her debut in the industry in 2006 with Anurag Kashyap’s Gangster but she rose to fame in 2013 with her blockbuster movie Queen. She managed to win the audience’s heart and even received the prestigious National Award for her stellar performance in the movie. The audience had high hopes from the actress but after Queen, 4 of her movies flopped before she delivered another blockbuster. With Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Kangana was back to being one of the most talented actresses of Bollywood.

6 years have passed by and Kangana Ranaut has done 7 movies such as Rangoon, Manikarnika, Mental Hai Kya and Simran but none of them worked out for her. Her movies were not commercially successful nor were they critically acclaimed. In the recent past, Kangana Ranaut has also faced backlash from the audience for spreading hate on social media. People question her beliefs, values and opinion but they never question her acting capabilities. Despite giving so many flops in her career, she has still managed to be remembered as a good and talented actress.

How do you think she did that? Do you think she is a good actress or she just got lucky with few of her films?