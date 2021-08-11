Everybody Is Talking About Jamie trailer dropped: Let's roll like Jamie

'Everybody is talking about Jamie' is inspired by true events of a teenage boy who dreams to live his life on stage as a 'drag queen'. When his classmates are thinking about doing something different after school, he wants to dress up and sing like drag queens. With his supportive mom and best friend Priti, will Jamie succeed to chase his dreams? He also faces some hurdles from his unsupportive father and indifferent career advisor and his classmates. What will happen to Jamie's dreams?





Check out the trailer here. The film will release on Amazon Prime Video on September 17.