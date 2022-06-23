Everything about Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area's release!

Has Money Heist Korea released?





Yes! It released on June 24 at 4 PM KST (in India at 12:30 PM) and is available on Netflix. Use this link to watch the K-drama: https://www.netflix.com/title/80997343









How many episodes will Money Heist Korea have?





Money Heist Korea will have 12 episodes in total. Currently, six episodes are available to watch on Netflix, while the remaining episodes will air later in 2022.









Is Money Heist Korea same as Money Heist?





While it is a remake of the original Spanish series 'La Casa de Papel or Money Heist', Park Hae-soo, who plays Berlin, said that the K-drama does have a twist. The location and title are also different.









Who plays which city in Money Heist Korea?





Jun Jong-seo as Tokyo





Lee Hyun-woo as Rio





Jang Yoon-ju as Nairobi





Park Hae-soo as Berlin





Lee Won-jong as Moscow





Kim Ji-hun as Denver



