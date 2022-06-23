  1. Home
Everything about Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area's release!

Has Money Heist Korea released? 


Yes! It released on June 24 at 4 PM KST (in India at 12:30 PM) and is available on Netflix. Use this link to watch the K-drama: https://www.netflix.com/title/80997343



How many episodes will Money Heist Korea have?


Money Heist Korea will have 12 episodes in total. Currently, six episodes are available to watch on Netflix, while the remaining episodes will air later in 2022.



Is Money Heist Korea same as Money Heist?


While it is a remake of the original Spanish series 'La Casa de Papel or Money Heist', Park Hae-soo, who plays Berlin, said that the K-drama does have a twist. The location and title are also different. 



Who plays which city in Money Heist Korea?


Jun Jong-seo as Tokyo


Lee Hyun-woo as Rio


Jang Yoon-ju as Nairobi


Park Hae-soo as Berlin


Lee Won-jong as Moscow


Kim Ji-hun as Denver


K Drama
Posted by HallyuBuff . 3 hours ago

Whose character do you like the most in Money Heist Korea?
0 0
K Drama
Posted by HallyuBuff . 3 hours ago

Money Heist Korea is Denver's show not Tokyo's?
Unlike the original Money Heist (Spanish), the Korean remake really doesn't focus much on Tokyo neither on Tokyo and Rio's relationship. The one person who is stealing the show is Kim Ji Hoon, who plays Denver. Its either his good looks, his acting or the story of the character. Which one do you think it is? Also, is Tokyo's role as strongly emphasised as it was in the Spanish Money Heist? I don't think so.
1 0
K Drama
Posted by HallyuBuff . 3 hours ago

If you have watched Money Heist Korea, choose your ratings.
0 0
K Drama
Posted by YeetLix . 16 hours ago

Nam Joo-hyuk's Agency Takes Legal Action Against School Bullying Accusations

Nam Joo-hyuk's agency has taken legal action against those who have been spreading rumors about the actor's school days.



Earlier this week, Nam Joo-hyuk's agency, Management SOOP, released a statement firmly denying all the allegations of school bullying made against the actor and stated that they would be taking legal actions against those who have wrongfully accused him.



On June 24, Management SOOP announced in a new statement that they have taken legal action against the informant, reporter and publication that first published the claims without fact-checking with the agency.



"We sincerely hope that the truth is revealed through a quick investigation and that actor Nam Joo-hyuk's tarnished honor is restored. Thank you," they concluded.



Meanwhile, Nam Joo-hyuk is set to star in the K-film 'Remember' that is slated to release this year.

0 0
K Drama
Posted by Carathaee . 19 hours ago

Is it fair for K-pop idols to become actors?

With the whole Ock Joo-hyun & Kim Ho-young situation going on rn, I read a really good point about how it is similar to when K-pop idols are cast in K-dramas only cuz for their looks or fan-power. While some idols are good actors, many are not but are still repeatedly casted to increase viewership. Do y'all think it's fair? Cuz like it's possible that a really capable rookie actor could have been deprived a major role just for an idol with fan support and mid acting skills to get it.

1 2
HallyuBuff : Yes I agree. There are so many actors who can actually act but don't get good projects and there are so many idols who can't act, yet they get one project after another. Its definitely okay for idols to try out new things but some idols really can't act at all...I won't take names but few idols are really well known for bad acting yet they keep getting dramas coz of their looks lol
0 REPLY 3 hours ago
View more 1 comments
K Drama
Posted by HallyuBuff . 25 hours ago

Steve Noh (Isak) of Pachinko leaves us speechless once again
Steve Noh featured in WWD Korea magazine and he looks stunning as ever.
1 0
K Drama
Posted by HallyuBuff . 25 hours ago

Money Heist Korea premieres today. Are you excited?
1 0
K Drama
Posted by HallyuBuff . 25 hours ago

Cha Eun Woo is set to hold his solo fan meet in Asia
The idol and actor who rose to immerse fame is now all set to hold his solo Fanmeet in three major cities of Asia- Jakarta, Bangkok and Manila. The Fanmeet will kick off in July 23rd and will end on the 6th of August. Fans will get to see him live.
2 0
K Drama
Posted by HallyuBuff . 26 hours ago

Park Eun Bin palys an extraordinary cahracter in "Extraordinary Attorney Woo"
New Netflix K-Drama stars Park Eun Bin from The King's Affection as an extraordinary attorney. An aspiring attorney who is different from normal people but is hell bent on providing justice. Check out the trailer below.
0 0