Everything about Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha's rumoured boyfriend

Who is Zaheer Iqbal?





Zaheer Iqbal is a well-known actor, model, media face, and social media star from Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. He was born on December 10, 1988, and is 33 years old. In the country, he is most known for his roles in films and television shows. In 2019, he made his acting debut in the film 'Notebook,' in which he played Kabir.





He is now working on his upcoming project, 'Double XL.' He has also appeared in a number of local advertisements and television shows. Let me tell you that his father is a close friend of star Salman Khan, and he has been photographed with him since he was a child.





His family and girlfriends?

Zaheer Iqbal comes from a Muslim family. Iqbal Ratnasi, his father, is a jeweller. His mother's identity is unknown. He has an older sister, Sanam Ratansi, who works as a Celebrity Stylist in the Indian film industry. He has a younger sibling.

Zaheer Iqbal was rumoured to be dating Deeksha Seth, an actress.

He was afterwards rumored of dating Bollywood actress Sana Saeed.

He's now dating Sonakshi Sinha, according to reports.





His career?

Salman Khan watched Zaheer performing a dance during his sister's sangeet ceremony, and as soon as he stepped down the stage, Salman hugged him and told him that he should be an actor. Salman made the decision to make him an actor in his future film there.

Zaheer got his start in the film industry as an assistant director on "Jai Ho." In 2019, he made his film debut with Pranutan, the granddaughter of famous actress Nutan, in Salman Khan's "The Notebook." Under the mentorship of Salman Khan, Zaheer trained for his role in the film for six years, practising gymnastics and other dance styles.