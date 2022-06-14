Everything to know about the Wooga Squad cuz we're getting an 'In The Soop' spin-off

Firstly! Finally a reality show with my precious Wooga squad T-T I just know that 'In the Soop' is going to be Tae getting babied 24/7 and I'm here for it (Also, to see BTS be sulky cuz they clingy) Anyway here's everything you need to know about the Wooga Squad before 'In the Soop: Friendship Trip' airs!









Who are the members of the Wooga Squad?





Wooga Squad consists of 5 famous South Korean celebrities!





BTS' V - The youngest of the group, born in 1995





Park Hyung-Sik - Born in 1991





Choi Woo-Shik - Born in 1990





Peakboy - Born in 1989





Park Seo-Joon - The eldest of the group, born in 1988









How was the Wooga Squad formed?





The Squad was primarily formed by actor Park Seo-joon. He first met with Park Hyung-sik and BTS' V on the set of 'Hwarang' and later on introduced them to his two other close friends, Choi Woo-sik and Peakboy. Thus, forming the Wooga Squad!









What does Wooga Squad mean?





Based on explanation by V, Wooga Squad is the abbreviation for 'Woori-ga Gajok-inka? ' which translates to 'Are we Family? ' because they spend a lot of time together and are close knit.









What do Wooga Squad do?





While they might not live together, they often go on vacations together. From celebrating Christmas to enjoying swimming and car rides, they spend a lot of time together.









Are BTS jealous of Wooga Squad?





Of course not! They just like to tease each other and as we all know they're really cling men T-T