Everything on Sini Shetty, Miss India winner 2022 from Karnataka

On 3rd July, Sini Shetty was crowned Femina Miss India 2022. Sini Shetty is from Karnataka. The event took place at the JIO World Convention Center, Mumbai. Sini is 21 years old and was born in Mumbai but hails from Karnataka. Shetty is currently enrolled in the CFA professional program and holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance. She has been dancing Bharatanatyam since she was 4 years old. The Miss World pageant will now be represented by Sini. She looked stunning in a metallic silver dress by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, styled by Bharat Gupta