Everything which went wrong for Siddharth and Parineeti’s movie ‘’Hasee Toh Phasee ‘’

'Hasee Toh Phasee' seems to have everything going for it. A likable leading man, a crackerjack heroine but what it lacks is a reasonable story. A crazy girl meets a sweet fellow. Is it cute? Of course, it is. Their first meet is over the top cute and audience loved it. Then the movie takes a stroll from being the regular Rom-com or a Gujju soap or a 60s melodrama or all of it! Hassi Toh Phase had everything going on for it. A good-looking guy who has his charisma and a ‘mad’ girl whose madness makes us go crazy.

It also had Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap as its co-producers. When the entire casting and setting one of an ideal type, what could have gone wrong?

So many of the plot devices feel so contrived and cobbled together that you lose sight of the best things about the film. For example, Meeta’s weirdness comes down to making faces and sticking her tongue Parineeti was acting hard in acting weird. Moreover, she was given a reason to act weird. That is where it didn't make sense. This movie could have turned out to be different if it was wired properly. What do you think?