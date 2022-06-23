Everything wrong with Jug Jugg Jeeyo movie
Jug Jugg Jeeyo was released on 24th June. There have been a few mixed reviews about the movie. Some consider it okayish and a one-time watch while others feel the movie is funny and can't stop talking about it. After watching the film, I just feel the movie is good but when it comes to the acting, the actors have overdone themselves once again. Varun Dhawan is quite famous for his overacting and I feel he has followed in the same footsteps here. There were scenes for which I can appreciate Kiara but as a whole, I feel she was better in Good Newwz. Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were good and Prajaktha, gosh I don't think she can act. The storyline is good and indeed the movie is funny so somewhere it overshadows their acting. Thoughts?