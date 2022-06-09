Everything You Need To Know About Britney Spears's Secret Wedding

Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari are set to marry after a five-year courtship. The couple announced their engagement on September 12, 2021, with the singer taking to Instagram to show off her ring. Guests include Madonna, Selena Gomez, Gwyneth Paltrow, Paris Hilton, and Kate Hudson, according to People. According to TMZ, Spears' brother Bryan is expected to attend, but other immediate family members, including sister Jamie Lynn Spears and father Jamie Spears, have been excluded. Versace will provide the singer with her white gown, she revealed on Instagram. She dispelled rumours that she was wearing her wedding gown after posting selfies in a pink tulle ball gown in a now-deleted Instagram post. Spears started referring to Asghari as her "husband" in her Instagram pregnancy announcement, sparking speculation about whether the two have already married.