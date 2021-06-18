Everything you need to know about 'Fear Street', the Horror Trilogy

The three films have been set in the ostensibly haunted town of Shadyside in different eras – the 1600s, the 1970s, and the 1990s.

The trilogy consists of Fear Street Part 1: 1994, Fear Street Part 2: 1978, and Fear Street Part 3: 1666.





Fear Street Part 1: 1994 is a 1994 American teen horror film in which the major group of teens uncover the frightening reality underneath their residence and start investigating what has been going on.





Fear Street Part 2: 1978

The school year had come to an end for the summer, and activities at Camp Nightwing were about to begin. When another Shadysider succumbs to the desire to kill.





Fear Street Part 3: 1666

The history of Sarah Fier's curse are finally exposed in PART 3 OF FEAR STREET: 1666, on a night that permanently alters the lives of Shadysiders.



