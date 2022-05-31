Everything you need to know about Kartik Aaryan
Who is Kartik Aaryan?
- Kartik Aaryan (Kartik Tiwari) is a Bollywood actor, model, engineer, and dancer.
- Born on 22 November 1990 (age 31) in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, India.
- Kartik Aaryan (Kartik Tiwari) is a self-made actor in Bollywood who accomplished everything on his own.
- Kartik Aaryan is known for his roles in the films Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), Sonu K Sweety Ki Titu (2018), Lukka Chuppi (2019), and now Bhool Bhulaiya 2 (2022).
What about his early life and career?
- He earned a biotechnology engineering degree from Navi Mumbai's D. Y. Patil College of Engineering, while secretly wishing to pursue a career in movies.
- He has stated that he used to miss school in order to attend auditions, which would take two hours of travelling.
- Aaryan began his modelling career while still in university, and after three years of unsuccessful film auditions, he enrolled in the Kreating Charakters institute's acting programme.
- He only told his parents about his dream to be an actor after he had secured his first film contract.
The breakthrough point
- Aaryan had his breakthrough in 2018 with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, in which he worked with Ranjan and Bharucha for the fourth time and reunited with Sunny Singh.
- The film was Aaryan's biggest success, grossing 1.5 billion rupees ($20 million).
- He was won "Best Actor in a Comedy Role" at the Zee Cine Awards.