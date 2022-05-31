Everything you need to know about Kartik Aaryan

Who is Kartik Aaryan? Kartik Aaryan (Kartik Tiwari) is a Bollywood actor, model, engineer, and dancer.

Born on 22 November 1990 (age 31) in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, India.

Kartik Aaryan (Kartik Tiwari) is a self-made actor in Bollywood who accomplished everything on his own.

Kartik Aaryan is known for his roles in the films Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), Sonu K Sweety Ki Titu (2018), Lukka Chuppi (2019), and now Bhool Bhulaiya 2 (2022).

What about his early life and career? He earned a biotechnology engineering degree from Navi Mumbai's D. Y. Patil College of Engineering, while secretly wishing to pursue a career in movies.

He has stated that he used to miss school in order to attend auditions, which would take two hours of travelling.

Aaryan began his modelling career while still in university, and after three years of unsuccessful film auditions, he enrolled in the Kreating Charakters institute's acting programme.

He only told his parents about his dream to be an actor after he had secured his first film contract.

The breakthrough point Aaryan had his breakthrough in 2018 with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, in which he worked with Ranjan and Bharucha for the fourth time and reunited with Sunny Singh.

The film was Aaryan's biggest success, grossing 1.5 billion rupees ($20 million).

He was won "Best Actor in a Comedy Role" at the Zee Cine Awards.

