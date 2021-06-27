Everyuth Naturals Walnut Face Scrub

This scrub is my favourite. I am using this face scrub from quite a long time. It is so good and helps in removing dead skin, blacheads and whiteheads (upto some extend as you know blackheads are really stubborn). It has creamy light peach color texture with particles of walnut in it. Apply this crub on your wet face and gently rub it in circular motion and after washing your face with water you will see a glow, smoothness on your face while touching and feels so relaxing and it also clears the skin. It smells great. It is very affordable and easily available on nykaa and amazon.