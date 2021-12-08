Evolution in Hindi Cinema

Do you believe that films like Stree, Andhadhun, and Kahaani represent the next step in Hindi cinema? These films are commercially successful, but don't underestimate your intelligence. Are these the films that will define the next decade of cinema?

As far as I can tell, the Khans are dying, and the concept of superstardom has become obsolete. OTT platforms have effectively placed our films alongside the best in the world. Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Manoj Bajpai, Ayushmann, and others have better projects than the world's Varun Dhawans and Tiger Shroffs.

Is the entire industry going through a democratization phase in which everyone will get a chance to show their skill if they're really good, owing to the availability of larger platforms?

Thoughts?