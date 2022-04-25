The evolution of SLB's filmography

Sanjay Leela Bhansalli is one of the best directors out there and there is no one would disagree with me on this. The director has made some of the most beautiful films in the history of cinema. But just like other directors, SLB too have faced his share of rejections from the audience. From movies like Black to his latest movie, Gangubai Kathaiwadi, the director has come a long way. He has the talent to potray a simple story in one of the most beautiful way.

Films like 'Hum Dil Chuke Sanam (1999)' created the era of opulent sets and music numbers for SLB. When you see the movies of SLB in 2000s, one can see movies like 'Devdas (2002)' and 'Black (2005)' creating a huge impact on the audience and box office but at the same time movie like 'Sawariya (2007)' do the opposite. People were so disappointed with 'Sawariya'. Even though the audience were not impressed with the story, they still couldn't get over the sets and the way colour theme of the picture.

In 2010's SLB created some of his best movies till date. From 'Guzarish (2010)', 'Bajirao Mastani (2015)' and 'Padmavat (2018)' people loved each and everything about these films. The costume design in Bajirao Mastani and Padmavat made the audience create a fondness over his direction and fashion sense.

And now finally with Gangubai Kathaiwadi releasing SLB has yet again created a masterpiece and made sure the whole country becomes his fan.