Exfoliate dead skin away with The Face Shop Smart Peeling Honey Black Sugar Scrub.

A mild, gentle and easy to use face scrub that effectively gets rid of dead skin and blackheads. This mix of black sugar and honey exfoliates the skin which removes dead skin, impurities and blackheads. Promotes cell activation and clarification by softly melting skin impurities from within the pores. This scrub is very gentle on my skin and hasn’t caused any breakouts so far. The honey works as a natural moisturiser, makes my skin soft. Would recommend this face scrub to everyone as exfoliation is a key step which should not be missed if you want good skin!