Exfoliate your skin to get that baby skin!

So I went Khadi shopping recently, and I bought this Apricot Aloe Vera Scrub which according to Khadi is formulated to deeply cleanse your skin and help control oil production.

As per the claims made, this scrub also works as a purifying treatment that tightens pores and helps eliminate dead skins, infections, and dirt. Of course, if a scrub can do all that – you never want to leave it alone on the shelf! So, neither did I.

Let’s see how many of these claims made by Khadi are actually true!

Since I have had a good experience with the Khadi products in the past, honestly, I did not have any second thoughts before buying the scrub. I have combination skin and I was looking for a scrub that would target the oily areas on my nose effectively, without leaving my skin deprived of moisture. So naturally, when I read that this scrub is “gentle but very effective” on the label, I knew I have to buy it and after using it, all I can tell you is that I have no regrets!

This scrub is really gentle on the skin and unlike most of the scrubs made for oily skin which in the end leave your skin dehydrated. After applying the scrub, as prescribed on the label by Khadi, I massaged it on my face, focusing on the oily areas for approximately 5 minutes.

Since this scrub is lotion based massaging becomes all the easier and when I finally rinsed it off, I knew I could not have asked for better results. My skin felt lighter, brighter, smooth, supple, and hydrated! There were no signs of irritation either. The scrubbing particles are evenly distributed and you can feel them working their way along with the lotion as you keep massaging the scrub. Also, just a little amount is enough.

Fragrance-wise too, the scent is not strong. I would say it smells kind of soapy though. I guess many would be indifferent to the smell.

At least I am – I neither like it nor dislike it. More so, more than the fragrance, my skin loves the scrub itself! I believe would suit you best if you tend to have oily to combination skin!