Is EXO better than BTS?

Now BTS are no doubt a worldwide famous group but do you think that they are better than EXO?

Here are my views on the topic-

1.Visuals-Now BTS does have some good looking members like Jin,Jungkook and V but if we see from K-Pop point of view EXO members fit the beauty standard better.





2.Vocals-While EXO have some smooth honey like vocals BTS have more of a breathy tone which brings you comfort so I guess both of them are equal in this criteria.





3.Dance- Both Kai and J-Hope are one of the best dancers in K-Pop.But choreography wise BTS outshines EXO.





4.Lyrics- No doubt BTS lyrics are like magnet that attract people to them.No one can match their level in this.





It's always been BTS for me and always will be and no hate to EXO as they are a group of talented artists but BTS wins this time!