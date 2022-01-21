We all know how extreme these fandoms can get and become a disgrace for their fellow fandom members. One such incident took place when EXO win at SMA over BTS and some ARMYs felt a need to threaten EXOLs over it. They sent such disgraceful messages from death threats to dragging Chen's daughter in the matter, the messages are downright 'shameless'. These fandoms wars have always been a part of K-pop but one should know the line! That too when your favourite group is spreading love all over the world and you are being a disgrace to them, What are your thoughts on it?