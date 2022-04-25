EXO's D.O tests positive for COVID-19

EXO's D.O has tested positive for COVID-19.





On April 25, SM Entertainment released a statement regarding D.O's condition. According to the agency's statement, the EXO member has completed the two rounds of vaccination and currently is asymptomatic.





D.O is taking a break from his schedule and is currently under self-quarantine at his residence. "We will do our best to fully abide by the quarantine guideline and focus on his recovery, as we consider the health and safety of our artists our top priority," the agency concluded.





Meanwhile, D.O is preparing for his upcoming drama 'True Sword Battle,' which is set to air on KBS later this year.