EXO's Lay parts ways with SM Entertainment

EXO's Lay has decided to part ways with SM Entertainment.





In a handwritten letter to celebrate EXO's 10th debut anniversary with the fans, Lay wrote, "Thanks to my colleagues at SM for witnessing every step of my growth and achievement. It's time to say goodbye as an employee of SM."





While Lay has decided to part ways with his debut agency, SM Entertainment, the singer made sure to assure fans that this does not signal his departure from EXO, saying "But I will always be there when my brothers need me."





Meanwhile, April 8, 2022 marks EXO's 10th debut anniversary. Happy anniversary to the members!







