EXO's mini-reunion will happen soon - It's not the way you expected

One of the biggest K-pop boy groups, EXO is going to have a mini-reunion soon but not the way one might expect. They are not coming back with an album but with a brand new season of 'Travel The World On A Ladder', featuring members Suho, Xiumin, D.O, Kai, and Sehun. They will be taking a trip for three days and two nights to the islands of Namhae-gun where they will play various games and will do fun activities. The fans will also be able to enjoy the sights of Namhae along with the never-changing chemistry of the group members.





Meanwhile, the rest of the members are currently serving in the military except Lay who is from China. Lay's absence actually left EXO Ls quite disappointed as they assumed the idol will join the variety show. Anyway, 'Travel The World On A Ladder - Namhae' will be airing via Wavve beginning on April 8 at 11 AM KSTand every Friday we will get a new episode.





Are you excited about this? Check out the poster below!