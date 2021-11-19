EXO's Sehun will be making his first appearance on Song Hye-kyo and Jang Ki-yong starrer "Now We Are Breaking Up." He will be playing the role of Hwang Chi-hyung, the youngest son of Song Hye-kyo's company's owner. He is clever, bold and honest, he is expected to play a potential love interest of Song Hye-kyo's character.





The romance drama received mixed reactions from the fans on its premiere, some labelled it as cliche while others appreciated the acting, Jang ki young starrer began strongly in terms of ratings. However, it dipped noticeably after the 2nd episode.





Nonetheless, Sehun is all set to make his appearance today, which might serve as a great opportunity for the show to perform well both rating wise and plot-wise by bringing a more charming and refreshing personality into the show.





Do you think Sehun's entry will bring a boost in the ratings of the drama?