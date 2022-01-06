EXO's Xiumin is making a comeback with a solo album soon?

EXO's Xiumin might make his return in 2022! "Don't Fight The Feeling" singer has recently been discharged from the military and since then he has been actively participating in his solo activities. Xiumin, in an interview with Clash, hinted towards his possible comeback with a new album. This will be his solo debut, the singer said he is preparing a solo album so that he can release it this year when asked about his new year plans.





Even though he will make his official debut this year, Xiumin dropped his solo track 'You' after two days of his military enlistment which was part of SM Station 3, a digital musical venture of his label, SM Entertainment. However, there has been no confirmation or official statement made by SM. Well, we sure hope he releases new music soon.





Recently, there were rumours that Lay is coming back to Korea and now all the Korean members are returning from their mandatory service, do you think we will soon witness a return of EXO, the group?







