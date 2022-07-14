'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' In Talks For An American Remake

'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' is currently under consideration for a U.S. remake.









On July 14, ,media outlets reported that the Park Eun-bin and Kang Tae-oh starrer had received an offer for an American remake. A drama official confirmed the news, saying, "With the special charm exuded by 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo', we are already receiving offers for overseas drama remakes. In particular, the United States is actively pushing their offer for a remake."









Previously, the K-drama 'Good Doctor' had taken the world by a storm and was remade by the US. The US 'Good Doctor' ran for 5 seasons and achieved #1 in viewership ratings on the ABC channel. A drama production official stated, "With the experience of 'Good Doctor' (and its positive response from American viewers), I can sense that 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' will be received well."









Meanwhile, after setting ENA history last week, 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' has broken it's viewership record once again, this time recording 9.1% average nationwide viewership.