An extremely unpopular opinion

Alia Bhatt's acting in Raazi was quite overrated. No doubt she is a fantastic actress and she has improved a lot. But in Raazi I found her acting quite bland. Except the crying scenes most of the time she had a straight face. Considering an actress of her calibre I expected better performance. And she also won a lot of awards (ofc they are corrupted) and critical appreciation for her performance which personally seemed a bit too much

This is an extremely personal opinion so pleaseeee don't kill me for this