Is this eye shadow palette worth your dollars? #BeautyTruthBomb

I recently got my hands on this eye shadow palette byToo-Faced and was very excited to use it. The Natural Eyes Palette is housed in a small tin compact that is very portable. Although the size is travel-friendly, the closure is a simple magnet that isn’t the strongest. As a whole, I like the packaging because it’s easy to handle.

There are 9 shades in this palette, divided into 3 look categories: Day, Classic, and Fashion. There are also three brand new shades that appear in this palette.

The day section consists of 3 mattes: Heaven, a creamy white, Cashmere Bunny (new), a medium taupe, and Sexpresso, a deep brown. The Classic section consists of Silk Teddy, a champagne pink with a satin finish, Push Up, a mauvey brown with a satin finish, and Erotica, chocolate brown with gold shimmer particles. Finally, the fashion section consists of Nudie (new), a medium beige, Honey Pot, a shimmery gold, and Chocolate Martini (new), a deeper brown with gold shimmer particles.

All of these shadows are extremely soft and buttery to the touch. They glide onto the skin easily and with an excellent color payoff that will last you all day. The palette comes with a fold-out card with suggestions on how to get three distinct looks, but the possibilities are really vast with these shades.

They all work very well together, and I find myself blurring the lines between the sections more often than sticking to just one category.

Overall, I loved this palette, and is worth spending every penny!