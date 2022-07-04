Is Ezra Miller's Hollywood run as 'The Flash' over?

The Flash is becoming Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav's first movie crisis, despite not being on the Warner Bros release calendar until June 23, 2023, due to escalating coverage of incidents of volatile and odd behaviour involving the film's star, Ezra Miller. Zaslav has stated his desire to expand the DC Universe to MCU proportions, and The Flash has all the ingredients for a strong start, including the return of Michael Keaton as Batman, a reprise by Ben Affleck, a $200 million budget, and a hot director in Andy Muschietti, who delivered the studio's blockbuster It.





The CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery exercised his well-known penchant for micromanagement by declining to greenlight Wonder Twins due to its niche nature. Zaslav will have to make a decision soon about what to do with the finished film The Flash, as well as what to do with a young actor who appears to be having serious off-set issues. According to Deadline, the studio has attempted to find assistance for Miller, but the troubling headlines continue to pile up. Could you send a potential liability on a worldwide publicity tour and have the actor star in a major studio franchise play?