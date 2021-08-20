The Face Shop Damyang Bamboo Soothing Gel Review

When I first saw this, the concept of bamboo gel is a whole new thing for me. I read some post about benefits of bamboo for skin and found out that it contains an ingredient called silica that gives a radiant glow to the skin and also boost collagen production and makes skin firmer. It seems quite interesting to me so I tried it out and here is its review.

A moisture-rich soothing gel that contains a bamboo extract from Damyang, the Damyang Bamboo Fresh Soothing Gel by Faceshop is a multi-use goodie that can be used on the face and body. This product has infused gel-type texture that gives a moisture massage to skin with cooling, soothing effects. In a nutshell, this lovely gel is a design that looks like freshly cut bamboo infused with bamboo water.

The face shop bamboo gel comes in a huge green-colored jar tub with a screw-on cap and an inner lid that prevents leakage. All the information regarding the product is mentioned on the jar in Korean and English. It is unhygienic and bulky so cannot be called travel friendly.

The gel is clear and transparent having a medium consistency that glides quite easily over skin. I use it as a sleeping mask, after sun gel and to treat rashes and breakouts.





As a sleeping mask:





At night, I mix a drop of glycerine in the face shop bamboo gel and apply it all over my skin. I layer this above serum and lotion, it feels quite soothing while application and in the morning my skin feels plump and hydrated.





As after sun gel:





After coming home, I wash my face using micellar water and face wash then apply a thick layer of this gel all over my face, it feels very soothing, calming, and relaxing while applied. After 20 minutes, I wash my face with normal water and apply a moisturizer. My skin instantly looks very fresh and all the dullness was gone.





To treat rashes and breakouts:





I simply apply a thick layer on the affected area, it reduces rashes, redness and calms skin, and removes redness completely in an hour or less. It also helps reduce breakouts.





Overall I really like this multipurpose gel, plus it would be an excellent moisturizer for oily and combination skin. I would highly recommend this gel to everyone.