The Face Shop Rice Ceramide Moisturizing Emulsion – Does it work? #BeautyTruthBomb

Nowadays ceramides are considered as one of the hot ingredients as far as skincare is concerned. They are an integral element of the skin barrier. Ceramides are fat molecules that help our skin to protect from external aggressors and also retain moisture.

So, since the last month, I am using the Face Shop Rice Ceramide Moisturizing Emulsion. This product comes in a plastic bottle. The cream is thicker and less concentrated than a serum and lighter than a cream. If you have oily skin then you can use this as your final moisturization step. But if you are someone with dry skin then you can use this as a serum.

I have a combination skin type so I use this cream during hot humid weather because my skin becomes oilier than usual in my T – zone. So, I always prefer to use it in my AM routine on cleansed and toned skin. This moisturizing cream gets easily absorbed on the skin and a little quantity is enough to cover the whole face and neck. My skin feels so fresh and hydrated. I also use this under my foundation and it gives me a flawless makeup base.

The cream is full of fragrance. The fragrance is known to cause skin sensitivity so if you are someone with sensitive skin, I highly recommend that you do a patch test before you go purchase this moisturizing cream. The cream is just sold by its name “Emulsion” but it is the term that has gain popularity by the Koreans. It is just having a lightweight formula water-based face lotion. I will only re-purchase the product if the brand reformulates it without any fragrance in it.