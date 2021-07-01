Face shop rice water bright foaming cleanser

It is suitable for combination, sensitive and acne prone skin type people. It claims to be a deep foaming cleanser with brightening properties and it is no doubt 101% true to the claims. It is a deep cleanser. It definitely and instantly brighten up post washing. It also helps to reduce acne. I love this face wash, it is just amazing. I love how effectively this face wash deep cleanses my skin taking out all the dullness, pollution, minor makeup traces, excess oil and dirt like a magnet leaving my face feeling fresh and refreshing. I didn't face any dryness after using it. It also leaves a kind of freshness on my face which stays for hours. It didn't give me any breakouts. It brighten up my skin from the first use only. It is paraben free. It is not for extremely dry skin type. Its price is 650 Rupees for 150 ml. But if you buy combo pack of face shop on nykaa then during offer time then you will get this combo on huge discount. Face shop products are worth for every penny.