The Face Shop’s Jeju Aloe Fresh Soothing Gel – YAYY or NAYY! #BeautyTruthBomb

Aloe vera is considered a soothing property and moisturizing ingredient. Previously I have also tried aloe vera gels from Shri Shri’s and Patanjali brands but did not like them because after applying they were very sticky. Then I tried Face Shop’s Jeju Aloe Fresh Soothing Gel which has surprised me!

The Face Shop’s Aloe Gel is claimed that it is extracted directly from Jeju Island and is formulated with 99% aloe barbadensis leaf extract. It is priced for Rs. 350 only. This aloe vera gel can be used by all skin types and is packed in a tub. This aloe vera gel has a refreshing fragrance and the gel is transparent. If you are using any products that have fragrance and also have sensitive skin then you must do a patch test before using them. It has a very thin water-like consistency. It gets absorbed quickly. It leaves the skin very refreshing and hydrated without any stickiness. In my opinion, this is a huge win for this product. After applying this gel feel so pleasant and cool during the summer season.

I hate products that are packed in the tubs because scooping out the product with our unhygienic hands with all the germs and dirt on our hands. Also, the product is exposed to light and air which reduces its shelf life.