Face Wash For Oily And Acne-Prone Skin

Everyone loves squeaky clean face. Your face is covered with an oil like you have never washed and have many pimples?

Then here are a few face washes that will help you to deal with these problems.

1. Pond’s Pimple Clear Face Wash

If you have a lot of pimples on your skin then use Pond’s Pimple Clear Face Wash. It contains Active Thymo-T Essence Formula that will make your skin pimple-free and clean in just a few days.

2. Lakme Blush and Glow Kiwi Crush Gel Face Wash

Gel-based face wash works amazingly on acne-prone and oily skin. This face wash contains gentle scrubbing beads and kiwi extracts that help to remove all the impurities from the skin. The fragrance of the cleanser will start your day with fruity freshness.

3. Pears Ultra Mild Face Wash In Oil Clear Glow

This face wash contains lemon flower extracts. It makes the skin and is super refreshing. It opens out your pores, removes excess oil from the face, and acts as a natural astringent.

4. Dermalogica Breaking Out Clearing Foaming Wash

This face cleanser removes all the dead skin cells, excess oil, unclog pores, and dirt. It has salicylic acid which clears out the skin. Also, it is formulated with 8 botanicals that include lavender, Camellia Sinensis, and tea tree. So it calms down the irritated skin and soothes the skin.

5. Simple Daily Skin Detox Purifying Face Wash

This face wash contains thyme, zinc, and hazel which is good for the skin. It makes your skin clear and glowing. It will control the excess oil and acne woes. If you have damaged your skin using alcohol face wash then you can just try this.