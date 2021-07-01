Faces Canada weightless matte finish lipsticks

Swatches of @facescanada weightless matte finish lipsticks A little info about lipsticks These are really comfortable matte bullet lipsticks . Comes in 30 shades Retails for only 299 each and you can get at offers now n then The outer packaging is cardboard box with name of shade and color and other information The inner packaging is a black matte finish bullet with click tik mechanism. It sets comfortably on lips for more than 5 hours and is lightweight. It does not feels heavy on lips neither it made my lips dry after so many hours of wearing .