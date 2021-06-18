Facial oils on the go for that radiant glow!

I have always been fascinated with facial oils, especially them being a trend in the beauty world. But at the same time, I have been intrigued by the variety of facial oils available out there. With a normal to oily skin type, I have tried and tested many facial oils that claim to be made for my skin type. However, they did not work for me, and that's why one fine day, I decided to get my hands on the tribe concepts' 24K kumkumadi thailam. I use it every once a week and indulge myself in a good facial massage with it. And, the results that I have seen are truly unique. Not only does this act as an anti-aging serum, but it also helps in getting rid of any pigmentation or uneven skin tone. I take a few drops of it in my palms and massage my face for good 10 minutes or until it's absorbed into my skin. And then lastly, I pat my face with a hand towel dipped in lukewarm water. And I bet, the following day, you could see me glowing.