This fact about our favourite film 'Chup Chup ke' will blow your mind

Shahid disclosed in a recent video that his character's voice in the film was dubbed. He played a character who pretended to be dumb for a brief scene in the film. Shahid reacted to a fan's remark. "Can't believe this is the same man who used to do 'Jabba Jabba' once," the comment said.

Shahid recalled the amusing occasion in which the director dubbed his voice without informing him. He revealed, "Just so you know, the 'Jabba Jabba' voice was not mine. I had the same reaction as the crowd because I was a beginner at the time I viewed the film, therefore zyada significance nahi milti jab aap newcomer hote hai. Because woh Priyadarshan ne film banayi thi, and woh Chennai mei apni dubbing aur woh sab karte the, toh unhone mujhe bataye bina. Toh woh 'Dabba Dabba' kisi aur se kara di."